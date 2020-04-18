CJ Henderson Taken by Broncos in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The fans selected Florida cornerback CJ Henderson for the Denver Broncos with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft as part of Bleacher Report's user mock draft Saturday.

Voting was conducted on the B/R app. Here's a look at the results so far:

Henderson put together a breakout 2018 campaign with 38 total tackles, five passes defended, three sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 12 games for the Gators. His numbers dipped a bit last season and he didn't record any picks, but he still racked up 11 passes defended in nine contests.

The 21-year-old Miami native should jump right into the Broncos' starting lineup opposite A.J. Bouye during his debut campaign. Bryce Callahan could provide a challenge for the No. 2 corner spot if he's back to full strength after missing last season with a foot injury, though.

The Broncos posted a 7-9 record in 2019 to miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season since winning the franchise's third championship in Super Bowl 50.

Denver's offseason moves have been headlined by the departures of cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency) and quarterback Joe Flacco (released) along with the arrival of running back Melvin Gordon, who joined with the Broncos after five years with the Chargers.

The focus is trying to build the best roster possible around second-year signal-caller Drew Lock, who showed promising signs while completing 64.1 percent of his attempts with seven touchdowns and three interceptions across five appearances as a rookie.

Adding Henderson in the first round would help the defensive cause, but the Broncos still have a lot of work left if they want to chase down the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.