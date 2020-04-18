Warriors' Steve Kerr Has Idea for NBA Players, Twitter Trolls to Meet in Person

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has presented an idea to unite NBA players with Twitter trolls.

Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area provided quotes from Kerr in the new book The Victory Machine by Ethan Sherwood Strauss, which looks at the Warriors' recent three-championship dynasty:

"I have this idea to somebody bring in a few of their detractors from Twitter. Like actually find them and bring them, set the fans in front of them. 'Kevin, this is Joe from Portola Valley. Joe said that you were a loser yesterday. Now look at him. Look at him carefully. Do you really care what he thinks?'"

"This time, by bringing what's written into reality, Kerr might reveal its falseness as opposed to its self-evident truth.

"The flip side is, Joe would be completely embarrassed. He'd be like, 'I can't believe I wrote that. I'm so sorry. I'm an idiot. Can I have your autograph?'"

It's an interesting theory that's been tested in various forms over the years. Last May, ESPN's Katie Nolan brought together trash-talking fans who hyped up their own potential in the 40-yard dash and their on-field performance was pretty much as lackluster as you'd expect:

Although Kerr's general concept is strong—showcase the human side of the other individual, in this case an NBA superstar, and take away the anonymity of social media—it likely wouldn't have a long shelf life.

Once people realize trolling on Twitter would equate to a chance to meet a player, it would only amplify the negative interactions the athletes receive on the platform.

Social media has created a tremendous avenue for players to interact with fans while building their personal brand in the process. The dark side of those platforms, highlighted by the consistent trolling, is likely always to exist with no perfect solution, though.