Beal, Tatum Talk Skipping CBB for G League, Donating Pizzas for Hospital Workers

The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal said Friday on Instagram Live they've raised nearly $290,000 for St. Louis Area Foodbank and Feeding America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Katz of The Athletic provided details from the Instagram conversation. Tatum and Beal, both St. Louis natives, announced an additional plan to donate 1,000 pizzas to hospital workers in the city from Imo's Pizza.

The NBA stars also discussed the emerging prospect path of going to the G League to earn guaranteed money rather than competing in college basketball for a year:

