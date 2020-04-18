Beal, Tatum Talk Skipping CBB for G League, Donating Pizzas for Hospital Workers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2020

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) hugs Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) following an NBA basketball game in Boston, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017. The Wizards won 111-103. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal said Friday on Instagram Live they've raised nearly $290,000 for St. Louis Area Foodbank and Feeding America amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fred Katz of The Athletic provided details from the Instagram conversation. Tatum and Beal, both St. Louis natives, announced an additional plan to donate 1,000 pizzas to hospital workers in the city from Imo's Pizza.

The NBA stars also discussed the emerging prospect path of going to the G League to earn guaranteed money rather than competing in college basketball for a year:

                 

