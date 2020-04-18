Javon Kinlaw Taken by Buccaneers in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the No. 14 overall pick in Bleacher Report's 2020 user mock draft Saturday.

Voting was conducted on the B/R app. Here's a look at the results so far:

Kinlaw is coming off a strong senior season with the Gamecocks, where he recorded 35 total tackles, six sacks, two passes defended and two fumble recoveries in 12 appearances. He racked up 10 sacks over his final two seasons.

The 22-year-old South Carolina native should immediately join the team's defensive line rotation along with Ndamukong Suh, William Gholston and Vita Vea as part of a 3-4 scheme.

The Bucs already made the biggest splash of the offseason by signing longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year, $50 million contract. He brings a resume that includes six Super Bowl titles, three MVPs and 14 Pro Bowl selections.

His arrival to a potent offense featuring wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard and running back Ronald Jones II gives the Buccaneers ample offensive upside heading into the 2020 campaign.

The Bucs are listed at -155 to make the playoffs and 8-1 to win the NFC championship in the latest odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

Kinlaw should make an instant impact for the Bucs and further bolster their chances of making their first postseason appearance since 2007.