WWE Announces Money in the Bank PPV Will Take Place at WWE Headquarters

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 18, 2020

The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew/Associated Press

WWE has been forced to think outside of the box in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the organization announced it would be holding its next pay-per-viewMoney in the Bank on May 10at its corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

The match will start on the ground floor. The Money in the Bank briefcase will be hanging somewhere above the roof of the building, which has seven floors.

The official rosters for the women's and men's Money in the Bank matches have not been decided yet.

On the women's side, four of six spots are confirmed thanks to Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke. Lacey Evans or Sasha Banks will take the fifth. A sixth qualifying match for a title shot has not been announced.

Daniel Bryan is the only male wrestler to have a spot in the men's Money in the Bank. Other qualifying matches include Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, Apollo Crews vs. MVP and Drew Gulak vs. King Corbin. The final qualifying match is to be announced.

Scenes from those matches may have already been shot, however.

"As noted, WWE filmed material for Money In the Bank at HQ in Stamford earlier this week, including content up on the roof," Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. wrote Friday. "It looks like this is what was filmed."

Video Play Button

This year's Money in the Bank was originally scheduled to take place at Baltimore's Royal Farms Arena.    

Related

    WWE Announces Money in the Bank PPV Will Take Place at WWE Headquarters

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Announces Money in the Bank PPV Will Take Place at WWE Headquarters

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading SmackDown 📝

    🏆 Big E, New Day are Tag Champs 💼 MITB happening at WWE HQ ➡️ Tap for full recap

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Grading SmackDown 📝

    Kevin Berge
    via Bleacher Report

    Big E Beats the Miz and Jey Uso, Wins SmackDown Tag Team Titles

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Big E Beats the Miz and Jey Uso, Wins SmackDown Tag Team Titles

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Filming Schedule Changes Revealed for Raw, SmackDown, NXT

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Report: Filming Schedule Changes Revealed for Raw, SmackDown, NXT

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report