WWE Announces Money in the Bank PPV Will Take Place at WWE Headquarters

Richard Drew/Associated Press

WWE has been forced to think outside of the box in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the organization announced it would be holding its next pay-per-view—Money in the Bank on May 10—at its corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

The match will start on the ground floor. The Money in the Bank briefcase will be hanging somewhere above the roof of the building, which has seven floors.

The official rosters for the women's and men's Money in the Bank matches have not been decided yet.

On the women's side, four of six spots are confirmed thanks to Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke. Lacey Evans or Sasha Banks will take the fifth. A sixth qualifying match for a title shot has not been announced.

Daniel Bryan is the only male wrestler to have a spot in the men's Money in the Bank. Other qualifying matches include Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory, Apollo Crews vs. MVP and Drew Gulak vs. King Corbin. The final qualifying match is to be announced.

Scenes from those matches may have already been shot, however.

"As noted, WWE filmed material for Money In the Bank at HQ in Stamford earlier this week, including content up on the roof," Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc. wrote Friday. "It looks like this is what was filmed."

This year's Money in the Bank was originally scheduled to take place at Baltimore's Royal Farms Arena.