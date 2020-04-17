Henry Ruggs III Selected by 49ers in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers fans gave their team some help for the receiving corps by selecting Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs III in the Bleacher Report User NFL Mock Draft on Friday.

Here's a look at how all of the picks have gone down in the draft, which is being hosted on the B/R app.

Ruggs is a big-time playmaker who averaged a whopping 17.5 yards per reception during his three-year collegiate career. Nearly one out of every four of his catches went for a touchdown (24 scores, 98 receptions).

He also returned kicks last year for a 23.8-yard average.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Ruggs as the 12th-best prospect in the class and second among wide receivers.

The 5'11", 188-pounder ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and would give the 49ers offense another dimension with which to attack defenses. San Francisco can already pulverize teams with the running game or ask tight end George Kittle to put the team on his back. Furthermore, the ever-dangerous and versatile Deebo Samuel can do work split wide or even in the backfield.

But the Niners don't have a speedster to rely on at the moment. Marquise Goodwin was supposed to be that player and showed flashes of brilliance with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the past, but he fell out of the wideout rotation last year before landing on injured reserve.

He could work his way back into the mix, but Ruggs might be too tempting for the 49ers to pass up.