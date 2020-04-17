Bulls Rumors: Mavericks' Michael Finley Interviews for Vacant GM Job

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

New Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas is moving quickly to build out his front office.

According to a report by ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Friday, the Bulls interviewed Michael Finley for their general manager job.

The move makes plenty of sense. Currently the vice president of basketball operations for the Dallas Mavericks, Finley is a Chicago-area native who played 15 years in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Mavericks.

Dallas is a worthwhile team to poach from. The franchise has seen sustained success throughout the last two decades, first with Dirk Nowitzki as its centerpiece. Most recently, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have elevated the squad.

Karnisovas has a daunting task ahead of him. Gar Forman had been with the Bulls since 1998, taking over as general manager in 2009, while John Paxson had been executive vice president of basketball operations since 2003. They largely struggled to put together a contending roster. Forman was fired Monday, while Paxson was reassigned as a senior adviser of basketball operations.

The team's most recent first-round draft picks include Coby White, Wendell Carter Jr., Chandler Hutchison and Denzel Valentine. Their performance, along with Chicago's inability to land marquee free agents, has caused the Bulls to finish with just one winning season in the last five years.

Whoever gets the GM job will need to overhaul a roster that featured no All-Stars in 2020.

Meanwhile, Chicago head coach Jim Boylen is waiting to find out his fate under Karnisovas. Boylen's tenure has been rocky at best. He holds a 39-84 record since taking over the team in 2018-19.

The Bulls need a general manager who can help rebuild the franchise from the ground up. Finley will have a long road ahead of him if he's the guy.