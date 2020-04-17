Dwyane Wade Talks LeBron James, Aaron Gordon Dunk Contest Drama, More in B/R AMA

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Heat legend, 13-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion and Turner Sports NBA analyst Dwyane Wade took part in a Bleacher Report app AMA on Friday and answered a host of fan questions about topics ranging from his life during the coronavirus pandemic, his relationship with late Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant and his top five players of all time.

He also hit on the emotions surrounding his first NBA title in 2006 and the reason he gave Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon a nine on his last dunk attempt at the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest.

Wade also discussed the two most prominent NBA GOAT candidates in Michael Jordan and friend (and ex-teammate) LeBron James and offered his take.

Here's a look at Wade's most notable answers from the Friday AMA:

@JackPail: If you could dunk on any current NBA player, who would it be and why?

Hahaha. That is the easiest one for me. That would be LeBron James. Because were friends. I want that notch on my belt. If i did in my last year i would prob get a tech for it. I would love to dunk on him

@MrFunFact: What was your favorite part about playing with LeBron?

Two guys that came in the league together in 2003. We built more than a friendship. We built a brotherhood togher. For us to decide to play together at that time for one goal to compete and win championships. It will definitely go down as one of the best players to play the game

@Coco9: Who's the GOAT?

Michael Jordan. I watched him win 6 titles. My biggest takeaway is the first one they won in '91 Being a 9 year old kid, seeing the Chicago Bulls do that ... that gave me the vision to say 'Ok, that's what I want to do for the rest of my life.' That's the feeling I want to bring to this city and my family

@srichmondBR: Best team plane gambling story?

We did A LOT of gambling ... I don't know what people think are good gambling stories about losing money hahah. The most memorable was Mario Chalmers. We played this game called Booray. You can put a ghost in the game and the ghost fades the pot. And Mario Chalmers was winning. LeBron was the ghost and the last hand he flipped over beat Mario Chalmers and I think he was out like 50K or something like that. The moment of it was so dramatic and we ran up and down the plane screaming and yelling because there's no way you're gonna lose to the ghost being up as big as he was when the game started. That was crazy

@BronGOAT23: Who's your top 5 NBA players of all time?

My list has definitely changed. Thats hard to pick man. MJ is my fave of all time. Lebron is right there. Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson. If i had to pick one more it would be shaq

@jmvone119: Why did you give Aaron Gordon a 9?

Hahaha because I felt that dunk deserved a 9. For the record, a 9 is actually not a bad thing. ... I thought that dunk deserved a 9 because he didn't clear him. ... People are still talking about the Dunk Contest. ... People are still talking about it months later. As judges we did our job. We made it interesting and something that people keep wanting to talk about

@TheSpidaMan: You have a favorite young star you just love to watch?

I got a few. Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, D'Angelo Russel, Devin Booker. The game is in such great hands

@JapaneseSnake: Can you dunk over Tacko? If you can I'd love to see it

In my prime, FASHO

@JCTheLit: What NBA legend do you wish you could have played with?

Michael Jordan

What is your favorite game or play of your career?

Game winner vs the bulls one legged in miami double OT. on the stands

@justin_in_time: Did you ever have a chat with LeBron about having confidence in Spo as a coach when it looked like he was potentially calling for Pat Riley to come back and coach the team?

You know what he never honestly called for pat to come back. The media made up a lot of the early start. We were 9-7. Media was lbron wants this or that. Spo was perfect for that time. Spo did a great job coaching us. We went to 4 finals. Spo did his job

@cindy_robinson: How have you been staying busy during the quarantine? Tell us about Wine Down

They're daily lives are as interesting as it is in the world. Just doing things with the family that i didn't get to do during my career. Actually have dinner together. Give each other that undivided attention. Wine Down.. I love wine. When i started to get into the wine business that one thing i love was the conversation. I've had wine makers, athletes, just different people

@BigNetsGuy15: What's your favorite jersey ever?

I think im a little bias of marquette. That was my first jersey that had my name on the back. That was a big deal. I love blue and gold. I used to stare at that jersey for hours. It was a big deal for me

@DumbDingus: What was it like to win your first championship?

It was amazing. For me i never won a champion of that magnitude. Whatever sport i played i never won that sport as a teen. For me to get it in the nba in my second year it made me really hungry. Made me hungrier than i could ever be. It was an amazing feeling. It was one of the best feelings ever.

@jmul10: What was your relationship with Kobe like?

I built one. Early on kobe didn't have a lot of relationships. I got a chance to build one with the respect of kobe. I can call him anytime and vice versa. That's one of the relationships that i'm proud of. To be able to have one with one of my fave players of all time was special