WNBA Announces Creation of Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 18, 2020

The jerseys of late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are draped on the seats the two last sat on at Staples Center, prior to the Lakers' NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The last game the two attended was on Dec. 29, 2019 when the Lakers faced the Dallas Mavericks. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The WNBA saved its biggest announcement for last on Friday as it hosted its draft live on ESPN. 

Following the 36th and final pick, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the creation of the Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award:

"Kobe was an incredible champion of women's basketball and Gianna shared his passion and dedication to our game," Engelbert said. "The Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award will honor their legacy and reflect Kobe's commitment to mentoring the next generation of players, promoting the game and giving back to the community."

According to the WNBA's statement, the award will honor advocates and influencers who use their time, talent and platform to raise awareness for the game: "The [award will] include a charitable component that highlights Kobe's legacy as a coach and mentor and Gigi's inspirational, relentless commitment to playing at the highest levels of the game."

Engelbert said the award will be presented yearly during NBA All-Star Weekend with Vanessa Bryant, Kobe's wife and Gianna's mother, playing a large role in picking a winner. 

Bryant will be on hand at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis in 2021 to give the award out in person.  

