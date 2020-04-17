Mekhi Becton Taken by Jets in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

The New York Jets have chosen former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton in the Bleacher Report user NFL mock draft.

The B/R app is the host for the draft, and here's a look at the picks so far:

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has made a concerted effort to remake the offensive line, signing tackle George Fant, center Conner McGovern and guards Alex Lewis and Greg Van Roten in free agency.

Those four, plus Becton, would appear to make up the starting offensive line should Douglas choose the former Cardinal.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report lists Becton as his 18th overall prospect and fourth offensive lineman. He has a grade of 91, which falls in the 90-92 range that indicates a predicted first-round choice closer to the bottom of the first 32 picks.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared Becton to ex-Minnesota Vikings left tackle Bryant McKinnie, noting the following:

"Enormous frame complemented by surprisingly nimble feet and functional athleticism to handle either tackle spot. Becton's combination of movement and force should allow him to fit easily into all running schemes, but he needs to play with better patience in order to control and redirect all that mass into centered blocks in both run and pass.

"His technique and set-up are better than expected in pass pro, while his size and length allow him to recover and redirect both inside and outside rushes. With all really big prospects, weight and quickness will be concerns, but Becton's areas of concern are correctable or manageable if he's disciplined enough to prioritize them. He has the potential to be a good starter on either side, but the weight creates an obvious low-floor scenario."

Becton stands at 6'7" and 364 pounds but somehow ran a 5.10 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also has a seven-foot wingspan, per Zierlein.

Bob McGinn of The Athletic interviewed one scout who had Becton as his top offensive lineman, saying that Becton "has the highest ceiling."

"You shouldn't have the initial lateral quickness at that size that this guy has. There's some rawness there [but] he could be a perennial Pro Bowl type."

The Jets certainly hope that Becton turns into a Pro Bowl tackle to protect young franchise signal-caller Sam Darnold in his third NFL season and potentially far beyond.