Who's Replacing CFB Stars Headlining the 2020 NFL Draft?

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Tua Tagovailoa and others will headline a star-studded first round of the 2020 NFL draft Thursday. But while those players will be filling positions of need (or at least trying to) for their new NFL franchises, their departures leave their alma maters facing some serious question marks.

Those question marks are even more concerning than usual in light of COVID-19 either truncating or completely canceling spring practices for a lot of college football programs.

But if and when there's a 2020 college football season, LSU still needs a quarterback, Ohio State has to replace two projected top-five picks on defense and Alabama needs to adjust to life without possibly the top two wide receivers selected in the draft.

Who will be filling those roles?

The following projections are presented in alphabetical order of the last name of the departing player. Not every player listed is projected to go in the top 10, nor is every projected top-10 pick on this list. But each of these now-former college stars should be selected Thursday night.