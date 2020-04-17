Sabrina Ionescu Liberty Jerseys Sell out Within Minutes of Being Drafted No. 1

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The New York Liberty picked Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu with the first pick of the 2020 WNBA draft at around 7:15 p.m. ET on Friday.

Her jersey reportedly sold out before 8 p.m.:

Fans who didn't act within the first 45 minutes of Ionescu being drafted will now have to wait for the next set of jerseys to drop.

Substitute options to rep Ionescu in the meantime include buying a custom jersey with her name and number, per Tim Brown of the Oregonian, or perhaps purchasing an Oregon shirt with her jersey number.

Ionescu is one of the more popular collegiate basketball stars in recent history, so the sellout isn't a major surprise, even if it occurred in such a short time.

The excitement surrounding the Ionescu's jersey was clearly evident on Twitter:

But it's fair to question the limited stock for a budding superstar, as Lindsay Gibbs of the Burn It All Down podcast noted:

Ionescu headlines a star rookie class for the Liberty.

New York had five picks in the first two rounds, and the group was rounded out by UConn forward Megan Walker (No. 9 pick), Louisville guard Jazmine Jones (No. 12), Louisville forward Kylee Shook (No. 13) and Duke forward Leaonna Odom (No. 15).