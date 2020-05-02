6 NBA Players with the Most Michael Jordan in Their Games Today

1 of 6

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

There's really no opportunity in the modern game for a wing to operate in the mid-range area like late-'90s Jordan did.

He'd frequently receive the ball with his defender pinned behind him, lean his upper body backward to feel for potential vulnerabilities his eyes couldn't see and then go to work with surgical precision that produced a perfect fadeaway jumper. If he had a live dribble and no second defender nearby, MJ would work into position before turning his back and initiating the same process.

Nowadays, not only are such stagnant possessions out of favor, but shots from MJ's preferred areas are too. Closely guarded mid-range jump shots are last resorts, not top options for a league-leading scorer.

Physical strength and grueling practice repetition were key to Jordan's mid-range game. But his footwork and body control made him a master.

DeMar DeRozan comes as close to emulating this particular Jordan skill as anyone.

DeRozan's affinity for mid-range shots is where it starts. A true throwback, he took more attempts outside the paint but inside the arc than any guard or wing in 2019-20. And 2018-19. In fact, he hasn't ranked outside the top three in that grouping in total mid-range attempts since 2010-11.

Capable of pivoting in either direction, happy to pump-fake as many times as it takes to exhaust his defender's patience and able to exude some of the same unquantifiable comfort that Jordan displayed in his favorite spots, DeRozan has an in-between game that's as good as it gets.

He's made modern additions, of course, even if the shot locations are outdated. DeRozan typically dribbles into his pseudo post-ups, while Jordan often got position before snaring a pass. In addition to the old-school turnarounds and up-and-unders, DeRozan also goes to a nasty sidestep when he needs space.

It's a testament to DeRozan's skill that he's even allowed to play in ways that resemble Jordan in the "threes and dunks" era. But when Kevin Durant professes admiration for a particular aspect of your game, it means you're doing something right.