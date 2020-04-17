Tristan Wirfs Taken by Cardinals in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have chosen Iowa offensive tackle/guard Tristan Wirfs in the Bleacher Report User NFL mock draft.

Voting is being held on the B/R app. The top eight have gone down as follows:

If chosen by the Cardinals in the actual draft, which begins next Thursday, the Iowa product would be a prime candidate to start at right tackle on Day 1, with D.J. Humphries still manning the left tackle spot.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report ranks Wirfs 11th overall on his 2020 draft big board and second among offensive line prospect. He also called Wirfs the draft's best zone blocker and wrote that he should be a first-round pick on the top end.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com offered a pro comparison to Los Angeles Chargers right tackle and 10-year NFL veteran Bryan Bulaga and offered the following scouting report:

"Right tackle with elite body type and freaky testing potential who might fall victim to elevated expectations based upon traits and Iowa pedigree. He has tremendous core strength and moves smoothly, over-sets and isn't the explosive drive-blocker former Iowa star tackle Brandon Scherff was. Wirfs has tools to handle gap-blocking duties while thriving in outside zone. If Wirfs can learn to play inside out and add a more effective jump-set into his repertoire, he could take a big step forward. Consistency of play could take some time, but he has the ability to become a good starter at either right tackle or guard."

Wirfs also notably made waves at the NFL Scouting Combine after running a 4.85-second 40-yard dash despite holding a 6'5", 320-pound frame.

There is some discrepancy on whether Wirfs, who primarily played right tackle at Iowa, is a guard or a tackle at the next level.

Bob McGinn of The Athletic, who is known for his lengthy and detailed annual draft guides, has him as the top guard in the class, for example.

Regardless of where Wirfs winds up, however, the Cardinals will have landed a massive building block for a promising and potentially explosive offense if they do take the Hawkeye.