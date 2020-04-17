Cowboys' Stephen Jones Talks Aldon Smith, Randy Gregory, Dak Prescott Contract

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have had a busy offseason. Following their decisions to sign wideout Amari Cooper to a five-year, $100 million deal and apply the franchise tag to quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys made another significant move by signing defensive end Aldon Smith, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2015.

The team is prepping for the draft while working with the league on getting Smith and fellow defensive end Randy Gregory reinstated following separate suspensions for violating the policy on substances of abuse.

Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' chief operating officer and director of player personnel, addressed that process during an appearance on K&C Masterpiece on 105.3 The Fan. Asked if Smith and Gregory will be on the field for Week 1, Jones said:

"You certainly want to give them every opportunity to have success with their battles off the field and that they ultimately get to a good spot where they're ready to take the next step and play football again. Certainly our league, with the infrastructure they have in place, will certainly evaluate that and let us know where they stand at some point in time. We understand that it's not the Cowboys' timing. It's when the NFL offers their resources that they have after they finish evaluating these gentlemen and the work that they've put in to get better off the field."

