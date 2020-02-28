Report: Cowboys' Randy Gregory Applies for Reinstatement After 4th Suspension

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, who was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in February 2019, has applied for reinstatement.

Jean-Jacques Taylor of 103.3 FM ESPN (h/t John Owning of the Dallas Morning News) reported the news:

Gregory was suspended indefinitely in February 2019 for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse as well as the terms for his previous reinstatement, per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com.

He has been suspended four times since 2015 when the Cowboys took him in the second round of the NFL draft.

Two suspensions in 2016 for violations of the league's policy on substances of abuse resulted in 14 missed games. He was then suspended for the entire 2017 season before being reinstated in time for the 2018 campaign.

Word passed in the summer of 2019 that Gregory was preparing to apply for reinstatement, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting on July 16 that the defensive end would do so that week.

However, Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk reported on August 5 that Gregory had not applied for reinstatement at that time. She also provided an update on the ex-Nebraska star:

"Gregory is 'doing well' and continues to do everything necessary in his treatment and personal responsibility plan. Gregory's parents are moving from Michigan to North Texas as part of Gregory's 'reliability partner' program.

"Reports early last month indicated Gregory intended to file his petition to the NFL before training camp in an attempt to participate in the preseason. But Gregory is taking his return 'step-by-step' in hopes of avoiding another setback."

Gregory was second on the Cowboys with six sacks and 15 quarterback hits during the 2018 season despite missing two games. He added two forced fumbles.

Thanks in part to his efforts, Dallas finished sixth in scoring defense and won the NFC East.