Tim Howard Talks Jadon Sancho, Team USA, Opponents, Christian Pulisic in B/R AMA

Tim Howard shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 41. The legendary United States goalkeeper is currently playing in the USLC for Memphis 901 FC.

Last month, Howard announced he was coming out of retirement to play for Memphis. The New Jersey native also serves as the club's sporting director and has been a minority owner since 2018.

Howard took time out of his busy schedule to sit down for a B/R AMA to answer questions about the state of Team USA, Jadon Sancho, Christian Pulisic and much more.

Higher ceiling? Pulisic or Sancho?

I gotta go with my guy. I thought they were both neck and neck at Dortmund. Sounds like Jadon might be on his way to England, which would be interesting, but I'm always gonna go with my guy Christian.But Man Utd's a massive football club. With the viewership, the money, the fact Jadon's English...that's a massive part for a lot of players. Playing in your home country for the biggest club, that's important. I don't think he'll get lost at all.

From talking to people at Utd, that's the type of player they know they need to get in the door to continue the rise back to the glory years. They've made a few good signings of late, but probably need to trim the fat a little bit and bring in players like Sancho.

Who has a higher ceiling, Reyna or Pulisic?

Gosh, that's a tough question. You know I think they both have incredibly high ceilings. I'd be stupid not to say that. I think probably Gio because he's younger. I might say Christian if the situations were reversed.

In 5+ years, who will be the best player on USMNT not named Christian Pulisic?

I think Tyler Adams. He hasn't quite gotten the run of form due to injuries. He's a dog in the midfield and he's got a hell of an engine. I think Tyler but we haven't seen the best of him yet.

Would you have preferred to see Pulisic stay at Dortmund instead of joining Chelsea this summer just gone?

No. As a fan, I think the Premier League—the Bundesliga is fantastic—but the PremierLleague is where every player wants to play. Chelsea is a brilliant club right in the heart of London. Christian made a really good choice. He was in brilliant form before the injury, close to getting pencilled in every week. He made a very good decision.

Should Liverpool be crowned champions?

Ermm….no. You have to finish the season right? Unlucky.

What was the hardest shot to block in all the matches you've played?

It's impossible to have one particular shot in mind. The person who had the hardest strike was Didier Drogba. When he came to Chelsea he had pace, power and when he lifted that leg back you kinda felt he was gonna take the leather of the ball, so I'd probably say Drogba.

You've got to save a penalty to win the World Cup. Who do you NOT want to be facing?

Steven Gerrard because he kicked my ass up and down the last decade. I thought I had a beat on him against LA in 2016 but he buried it past me, so not him! He was a hell of a player.

Who is the hardest player you ever faced?

Thierry Henry. I played against Thierry. When wasn't he sensational. He won the world cup, at Arsenal, at Barcelona. I played against him in the years of the invincibles. He was always hitting the target, electric.

Would you ever consider taking a coaching job for the USMNT?

Yes. I think I'd have to coach a long time before they actually asked me. But if my country or Everton Football Club asked me I'd never say no.

Thank you so much for this! Are you ever going to consider taking a coaching position?

Yeah I enjoy being sporting director at Memphis. My future lies in that role. I don’t know if I’d enjoy the day-to-day coaching, I enjoy parts of it and meeting daily to discuss the team, but I don’t know if I’d enjoy every facet.

What is the most important thing American soccer needs to accomplish to better compete in a World Cup?

I think that ultimately we've had our best success when we've been who we are. Everyone wants to have the sexy style and be incredible at that. We've gotten better at it, to be on the ball and play with the elite teams. Against Portugal in2014, we tore them to shreds at times.

Being true Americans, rolling up our sleeves and fighting and clawing and scrapping. Not being bullied on the world stage. If we can do that I think we'll have some pretty good success when we get back to the world cup.

How do you feel about Gregg Berhalter and the new USSF regime as a whole?

I like him a lot. Like his personality, his football ideas, I like the way he has a way and style and ethos, he knows how he wants to play. He trains his players and those lightbulbs go off. I am a fan and I'm excited about this team.

US Soccer has their flaws but they're always trying to do the right thing. They're doing a heck of a lot of good. I always back US Soccer. I locked horns with them a number of times but I have a lot of respect for them.

Do you believe the USMNT will qualify for the 2022 World Cup?

Yes.

Tim, big USA soccer fan here, what is it like playing in the Merseyside Derby?

You know I was fortunate enough to play in many derbies. It’s intense, it captivates a city. It’s on a knife edge, everything is tense, both sets of fans, both sets of players. I’ve had some pretty cool rivalries but for me the Merseyside derby is historic

Alisson or Oblak? Ter Stegen or Neuer?

Oblak is an enigma. I think right now if you had to win a game, you'd pick him. He's sensational. I don't think Alisson has put a foot wrong for Liverpool. He's been an 11/10. I don't know if Oblak stays at Atletico, he's been the best of the bunch.

Right now it's Ter Stegen over Neuer.

Who is one manager you wish you could have played for?

Diego Simeone or Arsene Wenger. I played for Ferguson and I hear so many amazing things about Arsene Wenger, but right now Diego Simeone, the passion, would be amazing. I can't imagine playing for him.

Top 5 goalkeepers of all time?

Buffon, Casillas—those are easy. Lev Yashin. Probably have to put Manual Neuer in there. Petr Cech. Probably gonna get caned for not putting in Gordon Banks, but that's my five.

After you made your 13th save against Belgium in the World Cup, the camera showed you yelling...were you fired up, or was there some anger that Belgium was getting so many chances to score?

I’m going to go on record as saying both probably. All that yelling and stuff is just an act. It’s this beautiful theatre production. There are times when my players need a kick up the backside and times when they need a bit of direction. You have to remember with 60k people, I’m always yelling to get my point across.

What do u remember about the game against Belgium?

The one thing that sticks out is we had worked, at 2-1 late in extra time, we’d worked on some gimmicky free-kicks. Very few people will remember this. It worked to perfection and Clint Dempsey was in one-one-one and Clint picked out the corner perfectly. Courtois made a perfect save, credit to him. We would have gone to penalties, I thought we were in but he made the stop.

Thanks for doing this! Would you please describe that feeling you had when you realized you made the most saves ever in a World Cup match.

Yeah, I always tell the story. Think I was doing an interview. I was so emotionally shattered from playing 120 mins. I was in the thick of it and my defenders burst their lungs helping. I was emotionally and physically spent,. When i was told that I didn’t know what he was talking about at the time. It didn’t hit me until days later. You know we didn;’t win and I’m a competitor. I wanted to play Messi and Argentina and so I didn’t really have any emotions about it at the time.

Desert island teammates? As in, you’re stuck on a desert island. Which 2 throughout your career do you want to be stuck with? An updated version of this would be who do you want to quarantine with.

Leighton Baines, because he’s philosophical, likes to read and play the guitar. Bainesy definitely. From the national team, Carlos Bocanegra. He was my best friend, our captain. We enjoyed some great times together. We could drink some beers while Bainesy plays the guitar. It’d be a perfect desert island.

What was it like, in the 05/06 season at Man Utd, to play alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand and other world-class players?

I’ve had a lot of good opportunities in my career and that team, being at united at the time, it had some world class players. Alex Ferguson building that team with Cristano, Rooney, almost getting to their peaks but not quite there. Scholes, Keane the list goes on and on. Keane was probably the greatest I ever played with. For me and my career, being ankle to learn from those guys I see how I went up and up when I left.

Greatest memory at Manchester United?

Winning the FA Cup my first season. First american to do it. I knew that going in. Even a kid like me from jersey knew all about it. It’s historic and that was a perfect way to cap off my first year.

I’m your classic American guy who watches everything but soccer. Explain to me why I should watch soccer and, if it’s a good reason, I’ll become a soccer fan.

There’s no timeouts, you can drink lots of beer, you can yell at the tv. It’s the same as watching any other sport. It’s fast paced. You’d have to get a crash course on the rules but then crack open a beer, pick a team and start supporting them. It’s easy.

Greatest save of your career in your opinion?

I don’t know. I’ve got a lot thankfully. Been at this a long time. There was in the sunshine, everton against southampton. Ball goes over my head and I’ve got to reach back. That was pretty cool.

Best atmosphere you ever played in?

Azteca. No doubt. Playing there when we won 1-0 in 2012, never forget it. Playing USA vs. Mexico at the Azteca, nothing better. The oxygen thing is massively real. It should be illegal, haha.

Huge fan of yours and thank you for doing this. What was your least favorite stadium to play at in MLS?

In the MLS, my least fav in Vancouver, I think everyones gonna say that. That dank, drab astroturf dome thing. Tough one.

Thoughts on the USA/Mexico rivalry at the moment, during your time and in the future?

SUCH an incredible rivalry. So many implications - football, political, hate, love, passion. When you talk about that game, both home and away, we have so many proud Mexican Americans in our country and they live it and breathe it. I think for a long time, going way back early 90s Mexico had the lion’s share of the wins and the balance shifted. We did a great job from 2000 and beyond tipping the scales back. Those scales are closely balanced, either team can rattle off a couple in a row. Last couple of games Mexico has beaten us but that rivalry is always there and it’s always gonna be a close one.

If you could change one thing about your time at Man Utd, what would it be?

I think that I wish my time at United was flip flopped. I went there as a baby and had miles to go to become a decent keeper. I had loads to learn and I was a shell of myself. Later in my career I was able to do all the things Sir Alex Ferguson and I talked about - standing big, leading by example, all those things. If I’d been able to play there later in my career, that’s one thing I would change, but I learned a lot from Sir Alex Ferguson

Who was better for the US? Landon Donovan or Clint Dempsey?

Impossible. I wouldn’t even plead the fifth. There’s a Mount Rushmore of us soccer and two people on it are Landon and Clint. The best US soccer players in history. It’s like Messi and Ronaldo. Impossible to split the ttwo. Their numbers, the moments when they’ve shone. It’s very difficult.

Would you rather fight a lion-sized ant or 100 ant-sized lions?

100 ant-sized lions. Just step on em. Come on.

How do you get your head so shiny?

I don’t know. Hot water and soap! I don’t use too many products

What team did you hate playing against most?

Manchester United

What show do you recommend I watch during quarantine?

Ozark.

How do you save America now?

With coronavirus? Stay inside. Politics? Stay inside too.

If you were in goal and Steve Nash was taking a penalty, who would come out on top?

I would. Easy, cos he’s a finesse player and I know what he’d do. He’d feint, he’d lean and I know where he’d go. Nashy come at me!

Do you believe Zach Steffen has a future with Man City?

I don’t think they’d have signed him if they didn’t believe he’d have a future, so yes.

Who was your idol growing up?

Tony Meola. I was 11 when we qualified for the World Cup in 1990 and he was everywhere, on the cover of SI way back in 89/90. Tony was my idol

Who is your favourite women’s goalie?

Hope Solo. Her aggression and athleticism were second to none in the world for a long time. She redefined the position.

Who was your favourite teammate at Everton?

Probably, I can’t split em. Sylvain Distin and Phil Jagielka. Distin was my best friend and we probably played hundred of games together

Who was the best defender you played with on the USMNT?

Carlos Bocanegra, hands down

Did you have a favourite city to play in the US while playing for the national team>?

Columbus.

If you could win one trophy, what would it be?

World Cup. That’s easy

Do you think NJ will continue to keep churning out great soccer stars?

It’s all we do. Of course.

Which match were you most nervous for in your entire career?

Probably my first match with Man Utd, community shield vs. Arsenal in 2004. Easily the most nerve-wracking

What’s your proudest accomplishment for club or country?

I think for both it’s my longevity. The number of games I played for both my country and all the clubs I played for, particularly Everton Football Club.

It made me realise that the blood, sweat and tears were worth it and I mean that literally.

The manager has to select the team every week and the fact that the manager picked me every week was never lost on me.

Since you’re owner of the team that you play for, is it weird to be your boss’ boss?

I think it certainly has some challenges which I anticipated. I like to think I’m the boss first but there are times that I feel like I’m player first. I enjoy being at the top making decisions though, that’s for sure.

What’s your favourite food?

Pizza. It’s my vice. I don’t get to eat it. I don’t eat it very often at all because it would go straight to my belly but if I’m having an indulgent moment - pizza. That’s the Jersey kid talking.

Do you think it would be better if MLS has the same regular standings as Europe?

One standing rather than conferences is a possibility. If you have promotion/relegation maybe one table makes sense but we’re probably 100 years from that. I think East and West makes sense.

Which team did you like playing for the most?

Everton

Hey Tim, what do you think of Ancelotti’s time at Everton so far and what do you miss most about the club?

I miss everything about Everton. My heart and soul is at Everton FootballCclub. It’s my home. I miss the people, the backroom staff, the people that served us lunch. Everything. The fans, the pitch.

Ancelotti has made a real difference. He’s a wonderful man, a fabulous coach, he’s seen it all. He’s won everything, he’s unfazed by the biggest moments. The man to turn the club around. Everyone at the club speaks so glowingly about him and he’s wonderful to speak to.

What would you say to Roger Bennett from MIB to cheer him up about Everton’s prospects?

Look Roger we’re back, we’re playing well, we’re going to spend well and big this summer. We’re back, we’re fine, we’re good, we’ve seen darker days.

TIM HOWARD, WOULD YOU:

Would you shave your beard to grow your hair back?

Yes.

Play outfield or on the bench?

Outfield.

Play for Liverpool or retire?

Retire.

Rather meet an alien or have an actual conversation with an animal?

Actual conversation with an animal.

Have Ronaldo’s physique or Messi’s left foot?

Ronaldo’s physique.

Rather win the World Cup or the Champions League?

World Cup.

Successfully talk your way out of any situation, or fight your way out of any situation?

Fight my out of any situation.

Meet your ancestors from 100 years ago or meet your great-grandchildren?

Great-grandchildren.

Rather be a legendary player or manager?

Legendary player.

Rather have an award or stadium named after you?

Stadium.

Rather GET PAID on a bad team or get nothing on an elite team?

Big money on a bad team! Ha!

