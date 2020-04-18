UFC News: Latest on Jon Jones' Next Fight, George St-Pierre's Future and More

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Back in February, Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes put on one of the most interesting fights in what has become a shortened 2020 fight year.

The Devastator stunned fight fans as he came as close to beating Jones as anyone. The champ retained via unanimous decision but won the fight 48-47 on two of the judges' scorecards. Now a rematch between the two is one of the top fights that could be made in the light heavyweight division.

The fight had Bleacher Report staff writers split on whether Reyes was robbed in the controversial fight.

With the UFC on hiatus until at least May 9, the status of a rematch between the two, Georges St-Pierre's future and Tony Ferguson highlight the latest news to come out of the UFC. Here's a roundup of the latest.

Reyes is Confident His Rematch is Coming

While it's easy to see the appeal for a second fight between Reyes and Jones, the champion doesn't seem interesting in giving the 30-year-old another crack at the title.

That's at least according to Reyes. Speaking to Nolan King of MMAjunkie, the title challenger said he's just waiting on Jones to sign on the dotted line.

"I know the UFC is on board," Reyes told King. "I know I'm on board. The issue is Jon right now. He's going to say he's down online, obviously on Twitter. When he gets those contracts in front of him, he's a little different. That's where we're at."

Reyes went on to say that he believes there's a "90-something percent chance" that he gets a second day against the champion but wants to wait until the fall.

There are other options for Jones when he returns to the Octagon. Reyes is perhaps the most obvious choice after a rare close fight for him, but a move up to heavyweight has always been a possibility for the champion.

A loss to Reyes would hamper the excitement of that move. He's much more likely to come up to heavyweight as conquerer of the light heavyweight than leaving the division after a loss. So Reyes is wise to be aggressive in seeking his shot at Jones as soon as possible.

Georges St-Pierre Not Likely to Come Back

In 2017, Georges St-Pierre added one more accomplishment to his Hall of Fame career. He came back after four years away from the sport to capture the middleweight championship from Michael Bisping.

He vacated the title just 34 days later and hasn't been seen in the Octagon since.

There were rumblings in 2018 that GSP could return. UFC President Dana White even threw out a date that would "make sense" for him to come back but didn't want him to move to lightweight to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor.

Two years later, fans can probably go ahead and count that among the things that won't be happening.

Ariel Helwani interviewed the greatest welterweight of all time for ESPN, and St-Pierre said it would take a "180-degree turnaround" for him to fight again.

Among the interesting nuggets in the interview is that St-Pierre said he, "never enjoyed one second inside the Octagon in (his) entire career."

GSP is 38 years old, which would make him one of the elder statesmen in the game, but that doesn't rule out a return. Daniel Cormier is 41 years old for comparison. However, it doesn't sound like St-Pierre is mentally into making a return to the Octagon, which is refreshing in a sport where many hang on too long.

Tony Ferguson Makes Weight for...Reasons?

In the latest edition of "Tony Ferguson just doing Tony Ferguson things," the lightweight fighter was sure to make weight for his interim title fight that was supposed to go down Saturday night but was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ariel Helwani provided the evidence:

Ferguson was originally scheduled to fight longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249. However, the bout was called off for the fifth time when Nurmagomedov was stuck in Russia and the event's location had not yet been announced.

Justin Gaethje was tabbed as the replacement for Nurmagomedov before the bout was ultimately canceled. Now, May 9 has become the targeted date for a bout between Gaethje and Ferguson, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Helwani also shared a picture reportedly sent by Ferguson of a scale showing the fighter weighing 163.6 pounds on Thursday night, documenting his weight cut for a fight that will not take place.

Why Ferguson would put himself through a weight cut for a fight that isn't happening is strange, but for a man who is known for his unconventional workout methods, this is just the latest thing that can be described as Ferguson being Ferguson.