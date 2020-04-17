Cavs' Andre Drummond Giving Headphones to Schools, $160K for COVID-19 Relief

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is the latest NBA player to lend support during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Drummond is partnering with JBL audio to donate 10,000 pairs of headphones to schools in the Cleveland and Detroit areas for students to use during virtual classes and music lessons.

Woodyard noted that Drummond is also donating $60,000 to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse staff and $100,000 to Middlesex Health's Emergency Response Fund to aid in the acquisition of necessary supplies for staff and patients.

Drummond, who spent the first eight years of his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons before getting traded to Cleveland this season, said the following about his donations: "Detroit, Cleveland and Middletown have all been places that I call home. Each city holds a place in my heart and I want to take care of the people who have given me so much over the years."

The two-time All-Star also commented on helping the employees at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which is the Cavs' home arena: "The employees at Rocket Mortgage helped me transition to Cleveland. They took care of me the moment I stepped into the arena. This was my chance to return the favor. Frontline workers across the country need our support now more than ever."

Drummond, 26, has long been one of the NBA's best centers. He is a three-time rebounding champion who was well on his way to a fourth rebounding title in five years before the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In eight games with the Cavs after getting traded from Detroit, Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

It is possible that Drummond will end up elsewhere next season if he declines the player option in his contract, but he has already left a positive impact on the Cleveland area even if he doesn't return.