Jeff Okudah Taken by Lions in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

After trading Darius Slay earlier this offseason, the Detroit Lions addressed their need for a cornerback by selecting Ohio State's Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL mock draft as voted on by B/R users.

Voting to determine the pick was conducted on the B/R app.

As is expected to be the case in the actual NFL draft next week, B/R users had LSU quarterback Joe Burrow going No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young to the Washington Redskins at No. 2.

The Lions are the first team where there has at least been some discussion about what they might do on Thursday. Previous trade rumors about quarterback Matthew Stafford don't appear likely to result in anything, but general manager Bob Quinn could be keeping his options open about moving down.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has called the Lions a "team to watch" because they've talked with teams about possibly moving down.

Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Detroit has eyes on Okudah and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, both of whom could be available in the middle of the top 10.

Regardless of whether Quinn finds a trade partner or not on draft night, B/R fans giving Okudah to the Lions at No. 3 is hardly a reach.

A two-year starter for the Buckeyes, Okudah finished his college career on a high note. He was a unanimous All-American selection and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back in 2019. The Texas native set career highs with nine pass breakups and three interceptions as a junior.

At the NFL Scouting Combine in February, Okudah measured in at 6'1" and 205 pounds. His 41" vertical jump and 11'3" broad jump led all defensive backs, and he also clocked in with a strong time of 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

B/R's Matt Miller has Okudah ranked as the top cornerback and No. 3 overall prospect in this year's draft, labeling him as the best in coverage and best Day 1 starter.

The Lions need to come out of this draft with an anchor in their secondary. Their defense allowed the most passing yards (4,551), tied for the fewest interceptions (seven) and tied for the fourth-most touchdown passes allowed (33).

Okudah has the potential to be the shutdown corner that Detroit can build its entire defense around. Head coach Matt Patricia comes from a defensive background and will presumably love if the B/R fan vote matches what actually happens in the draft as the Lions look to improve on their 3-12-1 record in 2019.