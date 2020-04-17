NFL Draft Rumors: J.K. Dobbins Meets with Chiefs, Packers, Saints, More

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2020

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: J.K. Dobbins #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins has reportedly held virtual meetings with at least seven teams ahead of the 2020 NFL draft. 

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday the Buckeyes standout has spoken via video conference with the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints.

                 

