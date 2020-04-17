NFL Draft Rumors: J.K. Dobbins Meets with Chiefs, Packers, Saints, More

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins has reportedly held virtual meetings with at least seven teams ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday the Buckeyes standout has spoken via video conference with the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.