Jazz's Mike Conley Beats Chauncey Billups, Zach LaVine to Win NBA HORSE Contest

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Mike Conley is the NBA champion.

The NBA H-O-R-S-E champion, that is.

Conley won the nationally televised competition organized by the league to donate more than $200,000 to charities and provide content during the coronavirus pandemic that forced a suspension of the 2019-20 season. He defeated Chauncey Billups in the semifinals and Zach LaVine in the finals on Thursday.

The eight-player tournament featuring current players, WNBA stars and former players was down to four Thursday after Billups beat Trae Young, Conley beat Tamika Catchings, LaVine beat Paul Pierce and Allie Quigley beat Chris Paul in the first round.

That set up a point guard showdown in the semifinals between Billups and Conley, as well as a Chicago battle between Bulls high-flier LaVine and Sky sharpshooter Quigley.

Conley started the evening with an array of trick shots in his matchup with Billups. The Utah Jazz guard shot from behind the backboard, attempted a baseball throw from beyond halfcourt, spun the ball on his finger and tried to punch it in, threw the ball up in the air and shot if off the catch following a spin and even made a shot from the top of the key after spinning on one leg.

It was only fitting the Ohio State product won on a granny-style shot from the free-throw line.

The theme of the other semifinal was LaVine adjusting to the rule stating he couldn't dunk.

While he technically didn't touch the rim, he busted out a package of layups that could have turned heads in the dunk contest. Quigley even teased him by saying "Aren't you a good shooter?" when trying to convince him to mix in some more shots.

The two were tied at three letters apiece at one point, but LaVine advanced by throwing the ball off the backboard, going between his legs and laying it in:

Former NBA official Steve Javie made an appearance during the championship match between LaVine and Conley and said the layups were allowed. Conley even revealed he lowered one of the rims in his home gym in case he needed to match his opponent's aerial prowess.

Conley jumped out to an early lead behind an eyes-closed free throw and put LaVine on the brink of elimination by spinning the ball on one hand and punching it in with the other.

The Jazz guard was an ideal foil for LaVine because he is so talented with both hands, something the Bulls swingman exploited in his previous matchups because of his own ambidextrous ability. It was fitting then that the champion drilled a running layup from behind the backcourt with his off-hand to clinch the title.