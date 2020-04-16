Former Kentucky Star Tyrese Maxey Signs with LeBron James' Agent, Rich Paul

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2020

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - MARCH 03: Tyrese Maxey #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats dribbles the ball against against the Tennessee Volunteers at Rupp Arena on March 03, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky Wildcats freshman guard Tyrese Maxey is signing with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Thursday. 

Maxey declared for the 2020 NBA draft on April 6.  

"My thoughts were that we would be playing for a national championship [today]," he told Malika Andrews of ESPN after his announcement. "Although we're unable to do that due to what our country is experiencing, I felt like this was the day to declare for the draft to make it as special as I thought today would be."

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

