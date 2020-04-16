Former Kentucky Star Tyrese Maxey Signs with LeBron James' Agent, Rich Paul

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky Wildcats freshman guard Tyrese Maxey is signing with Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Thursday.

Maxey declared for the 2020 NBA draft on April 6.

"My thoughts were that we would be playing for a national championship [today]," he told Malika Andrews of ESPN after his announcement. "Although we're unable to do that due to what our country is experiencing, I felt like this was the day to declare for the draft to make it as special as I thought today would be."

