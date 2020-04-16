Knicks' Elfrid Payton Donates 10K Medical Masks to New Orleans Amid COVID-19

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks point guard Elfrid Payton donated 10,000 masks to New Orleans medical facilities, according to the team:

Payton, who is from New Orleans, is reportedly staying in the city along with teammate Mitchell Robinson while the NBA is on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Payton's ties to the region include playing at John Ehret High School and his college ball at Louisiana-Lafayette.

He isn't the only NBA player to lend a hand in New Orleans. Per NOLA.com, Zion Williamson said he would pay Smoothie King Center arena hourly workers' wages for games canceled because of the hiatus, while JJ Redick worked with the team and Lineage Logistics to provide 1.8 million meals via Second Harvest Food Bank across south Louisiana.