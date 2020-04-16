Broncos' Von Miller Tests Positive for COVID-19; Star 'In Good Spirits' at Home

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019 file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller reacts before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Denver. Miller's read on the Super Bowl is this: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be a handful. The Broncos Pro Bowl pass rusher knows that from first-hand experience. But he's predicting a San Francisco 49ers win.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Joby Branion, the agent of pass-rusher Von Miller, told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the Denver Broncos star tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to Rapoport, Miller will speak publicly Friday and is "at home resting and in good spirits."

This comes after Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen was the first NFL player to test positive for the coronavirus amid the pandemic.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

