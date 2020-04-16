Broncos' Von Miller Tests Positive for COVID-19; Star 'In Good Spirits' at Home

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Joby Branion, the agent of pass-rusher Von Miller, told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that the Denver Broncos star tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Rapoport, Miller will speak publicly Friday and is "at home resting and in good spirits."

This comes after Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen was the first NFL player to test positive for the coronavirus amid the pandemic.

