Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Says 2019 Elbow Injury 'Put a Little Fire into Me'

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger is plotting a comeback.

The 38-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback opened up to SiriusXM NFL Radio's Bruce Gradkowski and Bruce Murray about his "tough" season-ending elbow injury that he suffered in Week 2 last season:

"It was tough on the sidelines this year. It was because all of us are competitors, right? We all want to be out there. ... And as a quarterback, you feel like, that's my team out there and I wanna be out there leading my guys. ... So when you can't do that, that's so hard and it just tugs at you. I think it really kind of put a little fire into me."

Before 2019, Roethlisberger hadn't played fewer than 12 games in any season since the Steelers drafted him 11th overall in 2004. The Miami (Ohio) product has led Pittsburgh to two Super Bowl titles (2005, '08).

The six-time Pro Bowler signed a two-year, $68 million extension in April 2019 that tied him to the Steelers through 2021. However, per Spotrac, Pittsburgh can opt out after next season.

"This is not the end for me," Roethlisberger added. "You know, this is not how I'm going out."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., however, projected the Steelers would take Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in next week's draft at No. 49 overall (h/t PennLive.com's John Luciew).

Roethlisberger addressed the potential arrival of his heir apparent by saying, "That's their prerogative" (h/t ESPN's Brooke Pryor).

Head coach Mike Tomlin backed Roethlisberger in a February appearance on ESPN's First Take (h/t CBS Sports):

"I have no hesitation (that Roethlisberger will return to form in 2020), and I base that opinion on my experience and relationship with him and being around him for the number of years that I have. This guy is the ultimate competitor. He's dropped the gauntlet down. He's made the statement that he's coming back, and I look forward to watching him answer that challenge."

The Steelers rolled out 2018 third-round pick Mason Rudolph in Roethlisberger's absence last season. The 24-year-old started eight games, while undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges started six times. Pittsburgh surprised most by finishing 8-8 despite a flurry of injuries, headlined by Big Ben.