D'Angelo Russell Reflects on 'Dope' Time with Warriors: 'They Just Do It Right'

D'Angelo Russell was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves this season after a short stint with the Golden State Warriors, but the star guard said during an Instagram Live stream that he enjoyed his time in the Bay Area.

"It was dope, man," he said Thursday. "The culture of winning is ... not easy to build. It comes through time. The culture that they had over there, you see why they win. You see why they had the success that they had. They just do it right. It's a lot of special basketball minds over there that just drive that ship over there. It was dope; I enjoyed the whole experience."

