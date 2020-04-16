D'Angelo Russell Reflects on 'Dope' Time with Warriors: 'They Just Do It Right'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 10: D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves brings the ball up court in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

D'Angelo Russell was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves this season after a short stint with the Golden State Warriors, but the star guard said during an Instagram Live stream that he enjoyed his time in the Bay Area. 

"It was dope, man," he said Thursday. "The culture of winning is ... not easy to build. It comes through time. The culture that they had over there, you see why they win. You see why they had the success that they had. They just do it right. It's a lot of special basketball minds over there that just drive that ship over there. It was dope; I enjoyed the whole experience."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

