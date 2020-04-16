Broncos Trade Rumors: Denver Likely Targeting WR in NFL Draft Deal with Browns

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

One week away from the start of the 2020 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos are reportedly looking to make a move up to select a wide receiver.

Per The Athletic's Michael Lombardi, the Broncos are talking to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 10 overall pick.

Lombardi noted that Cleveland is the "the target team" for the Broncos to get in front of two teams in need of help at receiver, the New York Jets (No. 11) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 12).

As things currently stand, the Broncos' first pick will be at No. 15 overall. The team has been frequently mentioned as a potential trade-up candidate in the first round.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Monday that the Broncos could try to move up for one of the top offensive linemen.

There are a number of teams picking in the top half of the first round that could pursue wide receivers. In addition to the Jets and Raiders, the Detroit Lions (No. 3), New York Giants (No. 4) and San Francisco 49ers (No. 13) all have a need at the position.

One advantage for those teams is that this draft is loaded with talent at the position. B/R's Matt Miller has five wideouts ranked among his top 28 players, 10 in the top 50 and 13 with a grade of 81 or higher on his latest rankings.

Miller's most recent mock draft has the Broncos selecting Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at No. 15.

After going 4-1 in five starts as a rookie, Drew Lock is poised to be Denver's full-time starting quarterback in 2020. Courtland Sutton led the team with 1,162 receiving yards and six touchdowns, but no other receiver who finishing the year with the Broncos had more than 297 yards.