FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup: Trent Alexander-Arnold Advances to Quarterfinals

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Four quarterfinal spots in the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup are set following Thursday's installment of the tournament.

The headline fixture was a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final of sorts. Vinicius Junior represented Real Madrid against Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Stay and Play Cup Results: April 16

Brondby (Jesper Lindstrom) 2, Chelsea (Cesar Azpilicueta) 0

AS Roma (Justin Kluivert) 2, Paris-Saint Germain (Juan Bernat) 0

Porto (Fabio Silva) 3, Tottenham Hotspur (Serge Aurier) 2

Liverpool (Trent Alexander-Arnold) 4, Real Madrid (Vinicius Junior) 1

Vinicius took the lead in the 12th minute through Karim Benzema, but Alexander-Arnold equalized with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the 19th minute.

Sadio Mane ran down the left flank and passed across to Roberto Firmino for an easy goal to put the Reds ahead 2-1 in the 58th minute. Alexander-Arnold wasted little time getting a third goal in the 61st minute, and a fourth arrived with just over minutes remaining.

The Premier League, which has four clubs in the 20-team field, didn't enjoy an ideal start to the tournament. Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta fell 2-0 to Brondby's Jesper Lindstrom, and Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier was on the receiving end of the event's first golden goal.

Aurier and Porto striker Fabio Silva were level at two goals apiece through 90 minutes, forcing a return fixture with the first score determining the winner. Silva broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, pouncing on the rebound from a blocked shot in front of goal.

Alexander-Arnold is at least through to the final eight, and Manchester City's Phil Foden may be joining him.

Play resumes Friday with four more matches and the conclusion of the round of 16: Manchester City vs. AIK, Atletico Madrid vs. Lyon, Ajax vs. FC Copenhagen, and Borussia Dortmund vs. Djurgarden.