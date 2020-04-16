FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup: Trent Alexander-Arnold Advances to Quarterfinals

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Four quarterfinal spots in the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup are set following Thursday's installment of the tournament.

The headline fixture was a rematch of the 2018 Champions League final of sorts. Vinicius Junior represented Real Madrid against Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

         

Stay and Play Cup Results: April 16

Brondby (Jesper Lindstrom) 2, Chelsea (Cesar Azpilicueta) 0

AS Roma (Justin Kluivert) 2, Paris-Saint Germain (Juan Bernat) 0

Porto (Fabio Silva) 3, Tottenham Hotspur (Serge Aurier) 2

Liverpool (Trent Alexander-Arnold) 4, Real Madrid (Vinicius Junior) 1

Vinicius took the lead in the 12th minute through Karim Benzema, but Alexander-Arnold equalized with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson in the 19th minute.

Sadio Mane ran down the left flank and passed across to Roberto Firmino for an easy goal to put the Reds ahead 2-1 in the 58th minute. Alexander-Arnold wasted little time getting a third goal in the 61st minute, and a fourth arrived with just over minutes remaining.

The Premier League, which has four clubs in the 20-team field, didn't enjoy an ideal start to the tournament. Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta fell 2-0 to Brondby's Jesper Lindstrom, and Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier was on the receiving end of the event's first golden goal.

Video Play Button

Aurier and Porto striker Fabio Silva were level at two goals apiece through 90 minutes, forcing a return fixture with the first score determining the winner. Silva broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, pouncing on the rebound from a blocked shot in front of goal.

Alexander-Arnold is at least through to the final eight, and Manchester City's Phil Foden may be joining him.

Play resumes Friday with four more matches and the conclusion of the round of 16: Manchester City vs. AIK, Atletico Madrid vs. Lyon, Ajax vs. FC Copenhagen, and Borussia Dortmund vs. Djurgarden.

Related

    New Barcelona 4th Kit Leaked

    Next season's fourth shirt blends Barcelona's blue and red with the Catalan flag

    World Football logo
    World Football

    New Barcelona 4th Kit Leaked

    Footy Headlines
    via Footy Headlines

    UEFA Planning UCL Final on August 29

    Semi-finals and final may be turned into week-long mini tournament at end of season

    World Football logo
    World Football

    UEFA Planning UCL Final on August 29

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Mbappe Is World's Fastest Footballer (Le Figaro)

    1. Kylian Mbappe, 2. Inaki Williams, 3. Aubameyang, 4. Karim Bellarabi, 5. Kyle Walker, 6. Leroy Sane, 7. Mohamed Salah, 8. Kingsley Coman, 9. Alvaro Odriozola, 10. Nacho Fernandez

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Mbappe Is World's Fastest Footballer (Le Figaro)

    Matt Porter
    via Mail Online

    Sane's Reps Confirm Contact with Bayern

    'The basic interest of FC Bayern is no secret. But other top clubs across Europe have already contacted us about Leroy'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sane's Reps Confirm Contact with Bayern

    via mirror