Leonard Fournette Talks Wanting Cam Newton to Sign with Jaguars in Free Agency

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 22: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette lobbied for Cam Newton to join him in Northeast Florida.

Newton remains unsigned after being released by the Carolina Panthers. During an appearance Thursday on ESPN's First Take, Fournette said the 2015 MVP would be a great fit on the Jaguars:

"I feel like, you know, Cam went to the Super Bowl, you know, he's a great guy. I've been knowing Cam for a minute now. Like I told some people that talked to me, I told them it's no disrespect to Minshew. I'm just trying to get in the best position as a team so that we can win. That's all that was about, just a friendly competition, because that brings out the best in people."

           

