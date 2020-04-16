Leonard Fournette Talks Wanting Cam Newton to Sign with Jaguars in Free Agency

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette lobbied for Cam Newton to join him in Northeast Florida.

Newton remains unsigned after being released by the Carolina Panthers. During an appearance Thursday on ESPN's First Take, Fournette said the 2015 MVP would be a great fit on the Jaguars:

"I feel like, you know, Cam went to the Super Bowl, you know, he's a great guy. I've been knowing Cam for a minute now. Like I told some people that talked to me, I told them it's no disrespect to Minshew. I'm just trying to get in the best position as a team so that we can win. That's all that was about, just a friendly competition, because that brings out the best in people."

