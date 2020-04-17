Most Realistic Potential Trades of the NBA Offseason

2 of 5

Los Angeles Receives: PG Derrick Rose, G/F Luke Kennard

Detroit Receives: PF Kyle Kuzma, G Alex Caruso, C JaVale McGee, SG Talen Horton-Tucker, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 second-round pick

With the Pistons going into rebuild mode by unloading Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson, Rose doesn't appear to fit their timeline any longer. The Pistons also already had trade conversations about Kennard with the Phoenix Suns at the deadline, a signal that he's definitely available for the right price.

The Lakers should take advantage of both.

Kuzma remains L.A.'s best trade asset, a 24-year-old forward who has averaged 20.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 47.0 percent from the field in seven starts this season. The Flint, Michigan, native could take over the starting power forward job in Detroit, assuming the injured Blake Griffin doesn't fit the team's long-term plans, either.

Detroit would also benefit from Caruso, a 26-year-old who can play either guard position and has put up 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 42.4 percent from deep in his 12 career starts. McGee (who would have to pick up his $4.2 million player option for next season) would give the team some insurance at center with Drummond gone. Horton-Tucker is a 19-year-old rookie who has averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals in the G League this season.

For L.A., Rose's injury history would still be worth the risk.

The 31-year-old has played in 50 games this year, averaging 18.1 points and 5.6 assists, primarily as a sixth man. He'd likely play the same role with the Lakers, allowing LeBron James to get some extra rest while taking over both scoring and playmaking duties.

Shooters always thrive around James, and Kennard has knocked down 40.2 percent of his career three-point attempts. The 23-year-old was averaging 15.8 points per game before going down with knee tendinitis. With Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Avery Bradley and Dion Waiters all potentially becoming free agents this offseason, Kennard would give the Lakers some insurance on the wing.