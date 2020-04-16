2020 NBA Draft Rumors: Anthony Edwards 'Labeled a Boom-or-Bust Prospect'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs shooting guard Anthony Edwards has reportedly been "labeled a boom-or-bust prospect" ahead of the 2020 NBA draft.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the update Wednesday and noted Edwards' "feel for the game is lacking" as part of his breakdown for why he ranked French combo guard Killian Hayes as the best prospect in this year's draft class.

