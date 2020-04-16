2020 NBA Draft Rumors: Anthony Edwards 'Labeled a Boom-or-Bust Prospect'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

ATHENS, GA - JANUARY 15: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts following a play during the second half of a game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Stegeman Coliseum on January 15, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs shooting guard Anthony Edwards has reportedly been "labeled a boom-or-bust prospect" ahead of the 2020 NBA draft.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the update Wednesday and noted Edwards' "feel for the game is lacking" as part of his breakdown for why he ranked French combo guard Killian Hayes as the best prospect in this year's draft class.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Ranking the Biggest NBA Playoff Choke Jobs

    @AndrewDBailey looks back at the most memorable losses of the last 20 years 👉

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the Biggest NBA Playoff Choke Jobs

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cavs Won’t Dump K-Love

    Cleveland will only deal Kevin Love for ‘combination of picks and players,’ salary dump not on the table

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Cavs Won’t Dump K-Love

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Trade to Help Contenders Win a Title 🏆

    @AndrewDBailey looks ahead to possible offseason moves

    NBA logo
    NBA

    1 Trade to Help Contenders Win a Title 🏆

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    MJ Talks Final Bulls Season, Having $20 in Bank Account at UNC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MJ Talks Final Bulls Season, Having $20 in Bank Account at UNC

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report