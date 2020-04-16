Report: LaMelo Ball Considered 'Overrated' and 'Underrated' Because of Last Name

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

LaMelo Ball is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in the 2020 NBA draft class, but his name has reportedly played a big role in how he is viewed.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, NBA executives have referred to Ball as both underrated and overrated, primarily because of his last name.

Ball is the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and the son of LaVar Ball, who has made headlines in recent years because of his outspokenness regarding his sons, his outlandish opinions and his Big Baller Brand company.

