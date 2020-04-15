Kevin Durant Reportedly Selling Oakland House for $6M; Includes Theater, More

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

For a cool $6 million, you could own Kevin Durant's Oakland home. 

The Brooklyn Nets superstar has put the house on the market, according to Pueng Vongs of The Mercury News.

Per Vongs, "The 9,100-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and eight baths, including two separate apartments." The house also includes a home theater, half basketball court and "an atrium with floor-to-ceiling windows, among many other amenities."

Those windows and its location in the Oakland hills provide quite the view of the Bay Area, according to the pictures included in the listing. But with Durant now located in Brooklyn, settling into new digs only makes sense. 

Related

    Ja and Zion Zoom Backgrounds 🔥

    Tap to download these custom edits for your next meeting 💻

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ja and Zion Zoom Backgrounds 🔥

    Dropbox
    via Dropbox

    One Trade to Help Contenders Win a Title 🏆

    @AndrewDBailey looks ahead to possible offseason moves

    NBA logo
    NBA

    One Trade to Help Contenders Win a Title 🏆

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch: B/R Plays Warzone with NBA Legend JR Smith

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Watch: B/R Plays Warzone with NBA Legend JR Smith

    Twitch
    via Twitch

    Cuban on NBA's Return: 'I Don't See Us Playing with Fans'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Cuban on NBA's Return: 'I Don't See Us Playing with Fans'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report