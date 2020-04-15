Kevin Durant Reportedly Selling Oakland House for $6M; Includes Theater, More

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

For a cool $6 million, you could own Kevin Durant's Oakland home.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar has put the house on the market, according to Pueng Vongs of The Mercury News.

Per Vongs, "The 9,100-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and eight baths, including two separate apartments." The house also includes a home theater, half basketball court and "an atrium with floor-to-ceiling windows, among many other amenities."

Those windows and its location in the Oakland hills provide quite the view of the Bay Area, according to the pictures included in the listing. But with Durant now located in Brooklyn, settling into new digs only makes sense.