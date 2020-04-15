Seth Rollins Says 'My Heart Is Broken' over WWE Cuts in Instagram Live Video

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Four-time WWE world champion Seth Rollins offered an emotional reaction to WWE's roster cuts in light of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, saying that his "heart is broken" and "this is a difficult day for all of us."

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet shared video of Rollins' reaction during an Instagram Live:

Per Wade Keller of PW Torch, WWE cut 28 people, including Kurt Angle, Rusev, Drake Maverick, Zach Ryder and referee Mike Chioda. Overall, 20 wrestlers were released in addition to eight other members of WWE.

The cuts come after WWE released a business update on Wednesday in response to changes the organization made because of COVID-19:

"Due to COVID-19 and current government mandated impacts on WWE and the media business generally, the Company went through an extensive evaluation of its operations over the past several weeks.

"This analysis resulted in the implementation of various short-term cost reductions and cash flow improvement actions including reducing executive and board member compensation, decreasing operating expenses, cutting talent expenses, third party staffing and consulting [and] deferring spend on the build out of the Company’s new headquarters for at least six months."

WWE also furloughed other members of its organization.

Rollins also condemned hostility toward WWE because of its decision, noting that it's best for everyone to unify and practice compassion, empathy and understanding.

Going forward, WWE will continue to perform live shows at their performance center in Orlando, Florida after being deemed an essential business. Shows will continue to go forward without fans, which has been the case since mid-March.