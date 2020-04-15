Scottie Pippen Fired as Bulls Advisor: 'I Like to Associate Myself with Winning'

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Scottie Pippen has returned to his former title as simply "Chicago Bulls legend" after the team apparently fired him from his advisor role.

In a newly released episode of the Thuzio Live & Unfiltered podcast, Pippen said he didn't really want to go public but he's "no longer employed by the Bulls."

Before fans jump to blame new team executive Arturas Karnisovas, it should be noted the podcast episode was taped over All-Star weekend in February, well before Karnisovas entered the picture.



"It probably is a good thing, right?" Pippen said in the episode, per TMZ Sports. "... I like to associate myself with winning."

According to Pippen, the Bulls asked him before the season to make numerous commitments throughout the year that would interfere with his role as an analyst on ESPN's The Jump. When Pippen was told he wouldn't be getting an increase in salary for his efforts, things fell apart and the Bulls let him go.

The 17-year NBA veteran was hired by the Bulls in 2012 and was officially named senior advisor to the president and COO. The COO being Michael Reinsdorf, the son of team owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

"Scottie's talents and unique experience allow him to add value to so many aspects of our organization, and we wanted his title to better reflect his role with the Bulls," Michael Reinsdorf said at the time of his hiring. "He has a great rapport with players and understands what they think about as they move through their playing careers. His generous personality and sense of humor helps him connect with our partners, fans, and front office, and that's evident through his work with our corporate sales and branding departments, as well as Chicago Bulls Charities. We're so fortunate to have Scottie and his wife, Larsa, as part of the Bulls family."

As Karnisovas begins rebuilding the franchise from the ground up, it's hard to imagine he won't look to make inroads with some of the franchise's most notable players. Since Michael Jordan owns the Charlotte Hornets and can't do any work for the Bulls, Pippen is one of the next biggest stars.

It's unclear if there is a need to repair a relationship here, but it's worth nothing that the Reinsdorfs were instrumental in the decision to hire Karnisovas.

In any case, Pippen's name will hang in the United Center rafters in perpetuity. That will count for more than an advisor role ever could.