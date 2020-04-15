Rockets' James Harden Donates Groceries to 5,000 Houston-Area Families

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard James Harden has partnered with grocery store chain Kroger to provide 5,000 Houston-area families with a week's worth of groceries over the next two months.

Harden and Kroger will provide 600 families with a week's worth of groceries beginning Thursday, April 16, and continuing through Thursday, June 4.

"We're proud to be partnering with James Harden on this effort to help local families in need," said Joe Kelley, Kroger's Houston president. "We know that many families are struggling to make ends meet and keep food on the table. It's our responsibility to do something about it."

Food pantries in Alief (Southwest Houston), Third Ward, Fifth Ward, Southeast Houston and Northwest Houston will receive the donations. The families selected will be determined by the respective food pantries, and the groceries will be distributed by Kroger Houston and the Houston Food Bank.

Harden's donation will be made through his foundation, 3 the Harden Way, which he founded with his mother, Monja Willis.