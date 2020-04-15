Becky Lynch Responds to WWE Cuts: I Hope We're All Reunited When This Is over

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch spoke about the "tough day" across WWE Wednesday on Twitter:

While WWE has continued to produce events despite the coronavirus pandemic, the organization announced the release of several notable competitors, including Kurt Angle, Rusev, Drake Maverick and Lio Rush.

Mike Chioda was also part of the release despite being the longest-tenured referee in WWE history, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

The drastic moves came after WWE was considered "essential business" and allowed to remain open in Florida by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, via ESPN.

The organization has filmed shows at the WWE Performance Center without fans, including WrestleMania 36, which was displayed on tape earlier this month.

Lynch remains a key part of the roster, but COVID-19 has affected her life in another way.

Her planned wedding to Seth Rollins was postponed due to the pandemic, she told Graham McGrath of Extra.ie.