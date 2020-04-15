NXT Superstars Aleksandar Jaksic, Deonna Purrazzo Released by WWE

Credit: WWE.com

In addition to trimming talent from its Raw and SmackDown rosters because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE is letting NXT personnel go as well.

Deonna Purrazzo and Aleksandar Jaksic indicated on Twitter they had been released:

WWE announced Wednesday it was planning to let some on-screen and backstage personnel go as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has since confirmed the departures of numerous wrestlers, including Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Lio Rush.

Purrazzo most recently competed on the April 6 edition of Raw, losing a squash match to a returning Nia Jax.

She participated in the second Mae Young Classic in 2018, reaching the quarterfinals and losing to eventual runner-up Io Shirai.

Jaksic has been working out of the WWE Performance Center and traveling with NXT but hadn't yet made his on-screen debut.