NXT Superstars Aleksandar Jaksic, Deonna Purrazzo Released by WWE

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

Credit: WWE.com

In addition to trimming talent from its Raw and SmackDown rosters because of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE is letting NXT personnel go as well. 

Deonna Purrazzo and Aleksandar Jaksic indicated on Twitter they had been released:

WWE announced Wednesday it was planning to let some on-screen and backstage personnel go as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has since confirmed the departures of numerous wrestlers, including Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Lio Rush.

Purrazzo most recently competed on the April 6 edition of Raw, losing a squash match to a returning Nia Jax.

She participated in the second Mae Young Classic in 2018, reaching the quarterfinals and losing to eventual runner-up Io Shirai.

Jaksic has been working out of the WWE Performance Center and traveling with NXT but hadn't yet made his on-screen debut.

