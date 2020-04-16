2020 NFL Mock Draft: Latest 1st-Round Predictions for Marquee Prospects

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The NFL draft will have a dramatically different feel than previous years, but the show will go on.

And for millions of sports fans, what a relief it will be.

While all 32 teams prepare for the online-hosted draft from April 23-25, football fans are getting ready in the same way as usual: mock drafts! This projection does not include trades, though it remains likely a few draft-day transactions will happen.

Following the first-round mock draft, two receivers are highlighted within their projected landing spots.

2020 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

2. Washington: Edge Chase Young, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: CB Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

8. Arizona Cardinals: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

10. Cleveland Browns: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

11. New York Jets: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

12. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (from IND): WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

15. Denver Broncos: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

16. Atlanta Falcons: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

17. Dallas Cowboys: CB CJ Henderson, Florida

18. Miami Dolphins (from PIT): S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from CHI): QB Jordan Love, Utah State

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR): S Grant Delpit, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

22. Minnesota Vikings (from BUF): Edge K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

23. New England Patriots: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

24. New Orleans Saints: OL Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

25. Minnesota Vikings: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

26. Miami Dolphins (from HOU): OT Josh Jones, Houston

27. Seattle Seahawks: Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee Titans: OT Austin Jackson, USC

30. Green Bay Packers: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Edge A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Most draft analysts agree that Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Alabama's Henry Ruggs III are the best receivers in the 2020 class.

Justin Jefferson isn't far behind.

While helping LSU win the national title last season, Jefferson racked up 111 catches for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6'3", 192-pound target worked primarily in the slot, emerging as the most targeted player for expected No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

Jefferson has routinely been mocked in the 20s to the Philadelphia Eagles or the Minnesota Vikings, but the Denver Broncos are a logical fit at No. 15.

Although the Broncos return an 1,100-yard wideout in Courtland Sutton, their pass-catching group is thin beyond tight end Noah Fant. Denver traded slot receiver Emmanuel Sanders last season, and no other player topped 300 yards.

And after signing exactly zero receivers in free agency, it's safe to assume the Broncos will be addressing the position. Otherwise, Denver is setting up second-year quarterback Drew Lock to fail. Jefferson would be the second-best option on the roster immediately.

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Whether you believe quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed signs of decline in 2020 is less important than the inarguable fact that the Green Bay Packers' championship window with the former MVP at the helm is closing.

The Packers need to upgrade their receiving corps, and Denzel Mims is likely on the radar.

As a senior at Baylor, he reeled in 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns. Mims is also considered a good blocker, which is especially valuable for an offense with a 1,000-yard rusher and near-500-yard receiver in Aaron Jones.

Mims could be viewed as a slight reach at No. 30 overall, but the Packers have a Rodgers-sized reason to stack the offense.

Davante Adams is one of the NFL's elite targets, turning in a fourth straight season with 74-plus catches in 2019. However, he's basically the only reliable option.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is inconsistent, Geronimo Allison had a rough 2019 and Green Bay moved on from tight end Jimmy Graham. Allen Lazard began to show promise late in the season, but his production is from a small sample size.

Although the depth of the 2020 receiving class is regularly lauded, the Packers shouldn't wait. If anything, the quality of the position means Green Bay should target multiple receivers.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.