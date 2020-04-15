Gregg Popovich Gave 'Pretty Special' Talk to Food Bank Workers Amid Pandemic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich shouts to the team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich held a conference call for food bank workers in the city Monday, offering words of encouragement and doing a question-and-answer session. 

"It was pretty sweet, pretty special," San Antonio Food Bank president and CEO Eric Cooper told Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News on Tuesday.

Popovich serves as a member of the food bank's advisory board and reached out to tell the workers stories of adversities he's faced as Spurs coach, along with answering several questions from the staff.

"He said, 'We are just entertainers playing a sport that doesn't mean much, but you guys are serving the community,'" Cooper said. "Our staff and volunteers really appreciated it."

Last week, the food bank fed 10,000 households via a drive-thru distribution center at Traders Village Flea Market. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to millions of people being laid off or furloughed, leaving many searching for answers on how to feed themselves and their families.

The San Antonio Food Bank has been hit so hard that there are fears they could run out of food by the end of the month. The food bank is seeking millions of dollars in aid from the state of Texas. 

Writer Shea Serrano, along with his legion of followers, recently donated $100,000 to aid the food bank's efforts.  

