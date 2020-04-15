FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup: Jesper Lindstrom's Dominant Win Tops Day 1 Results

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Defense was optional as the FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup kicked off Wednesday.

A total of 26 goals were scored in the four opening-round matches.

Stay and Play Cup Results—April 15

Brondby (Jesper Lindstrom) 8, Marseille (Saif Khaoui) 2

Djurgarden (Jesper Karlstrom) 5, Valencia (Manu Vallejo) 2

AIK (Nabil Bahoui) 4, PSV (Mohamed Ihattaren) 2

FC Copenhagen (Mohammed Daramy) 3, HJK Helsinki (Nikolai Alho) 0

With the sports world on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, EA Sports brought together 20 footballers from 10 leagues across Europe to compete in the event. To coincide with the tournament, EA is donating $1 million to Global Giving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund and encouraging viewers to donate as well.

Jesper Lindstrom of Brondby scored an 8-2 victory over Marseille's Saif Khaoui in the most lopsided scoreline of the first round. The Danish Superliga midfielder will meet Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta in the next round.

A six-goal match rarely qualifies as a defensive thriller, but that was the case for Nabil Bahoui and Mohamed Ihattaren.

Lars Unnerstall made a crucial save for PSV in the 85th minute but couldn't get a hand to Stefan Silva's shot in the 87th minute, which gave AIK a 3-2 lead. Controlling himself, Bahoui put another one on the board to eliminate any doubt about the result.

Mohammed Daramy engineered the only clean sheet of the day. He got FC Copenhagen on the board in the seventh minute through Dame N'Doye and didn't look back. Rasmus Falk added a second in the 58th minute, and N'Doye completed a brace in the 71st minute.

The round of 32 will continue Thursday with four more matches: Chelsea vs. Brondby; Paris Saint-German vs. Roma; Tottenham Hotspur vs. Porto; and Real Madrid vs. Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Justin Kluivert, Vinicius Jr. and Azpilicueta will be among the featured player representatives.