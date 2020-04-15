Bulls Rumors: Heat's Shane Battier Hasn't Been Contacted by Chicago for GM Role

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 14: Shane Battier seen during the game between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies on December 14, 2018 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are seeking a new general manager after hiring Arturas Karnisovas as the new executive vice president of basketball operations, but Shane Battier doesn't appear to be an option.

According to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel, the Bulls have not requested permission to contact Battier, who has spent the past three years with the Miami Heat as the team's vice president of basketball development and analytics.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times previously reported Battier was "highly coveted" but Pat Riley won't let him go.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

