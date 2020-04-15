Bulls Rumors: Heat's Shane Battier Hasn't Been Contacted by Chicago for GM Role

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls are seeking a new general manager after hiring Arturas Karnisovas as the new executive vice president of basketball operations, but Shane Battier doesn't appear to be an option.

According to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel, the Bulls have not requested permission to contact Battier, who has spent the past three years with the Miami Heat as the team's vice president of basketball development and analytics.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times previously reported Battier was "highly coveted" but Pat Riley won't let him go.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.