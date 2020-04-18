Ranking MLB's 25 Best Outfielders Since 2000

0 of 26

In recent weeks, we have been taking a look back at the best and brightest Major League Baseball had to offer over the past 20 years.

We've already run down our top 25 starting pitchers, top 25 catchers, top 25 first basemen, top 25 second basemen, top 25 shortstops and top 25 third basemen since 2000.

Now it's time for the outfielders.

A player's peak performance, his full statistical body of work since 2000 and his postseason production were all factored when determining the final rankings.

While no single stat was the end-all, be-all, OPS+ and WAR/500 are two important ones to know.

OPS+ is simply a hitter's on-base percentage plus slugging percentage, adjusted to take into account the ballparks in which he is hitting. An OPS+ of 100 is league-average, while each number above 100 represents one percentage point better than the league average.

WAR/500 is a stat of my own creation. It's a hitter's WAR total divided by his total plate appearances and then multiplied by 500, thus giving us his WAR per 500 plate appearances. The idea is to make it easier to contextualize WAR totals across different sample sizes.

Let's kick things off with some honorable mentions.