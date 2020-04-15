Anonymous Scout: 2020 NBA Draft Is 'Tricky' with 'Little Surefire Quality'

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Teams never truly know what they're getting from a first-year player out of the draft, and that is especially true for the 2020 NBA draft.

The New York Post's Marc Berman spoke to a scout in the Western Conference who used Israeli teenager Deni Avdija as a stand-in for the incoming class.

"This is a very tricky draft with little surefire quality," the scout said. "Deni is as good as any of the available lottery picks. Where does he go in the crazy world the NBA scouts are living in? It's anyone's guess."

