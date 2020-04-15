Dr. Anthony Fauci: Sports Will Only Return This Summer If Fans Are Banned

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday the only path for sports to return this summer includes no fans in attendance and players being kept in quarantine for the duration of their seasons.

Fauci, an advisor to President Donald Trump, laid the groundwork for a potential return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic during an interview with Peter Hamby of Snap Originals (via ESPN).

"There's a way of doing that," he said. "Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. ... Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out."

