Dr. Anthony Fauci: Sports Will Only Return This Summer If Fans Are Banned

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2020

FILE - In this April 13, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday the only path for sports to return this summer includes no fans in attendance and players being kept in quarantine for the duration of their seasons.

Fauci, an advisor to President Donald Trump, laid the groundwork for a potential return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic during an interview with Peter Hamby of Snap Originals (via ESPN).

"There's a way of doing that," he said. "Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [the players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. ... Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out."

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Most Likely 2020 Draft-Day Trades 🤝

    Seven trades that would benefit both sides

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Most Likely 2020 Draft-Day Trades 🤝

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Video: OBJ’s Ready to Play QB 😂

    🎥Odell showed off his arm in this wild trick shot 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Video: OBJ’s Ready to Play QB 😂

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    The Worst Moves of the 2020 Offseason

    @GDavenport ranks the five biggest mistakes 😬

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Worst Moves of the 2020 Offseason

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Tua Could Drop in Draft

    Talk of Tagovailoa's three lower-body injuries 'has become too persistent and widespread to ignore' (PFT)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tua Could Drop in Draft

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report