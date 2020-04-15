NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz Aren't Choosing Between Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

There is reportedly no evidence of the Utah Jazz planning to part ways with one of guard Donovan Mitchell or center Rudy Gobert.

During a discussion with Sam Amick and Shams Charania this week, Tony Jones of The Athletic said that while the Jazz front office knows there is a "significant issue" between Mitchell and Gobert, there is "no indication" they plan to choose between the two.

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, and Mitchell followed soon after. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jazz players felt Gobert was "careless" in touching them and their things before he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Charania, Amick and Jones later reported that the relationship between Gobert and Mitchell "doesn't appear salvageable."

Amid the rumors, Gobert spoke with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks this week and said that his relationship with Mitchell is "great."

Gobert admitted that he and Mitchell didn't speak for a while initially and acknowledged that things between them aren't perfect, but he made it clear that they are committed to winning a championship together in Utah:

With Gobert and Mitchell, the Jazz possess one of the best inside-outside combinations in the NBA, and it is a big reason why they were fourth in the Western Conference at 41-23 when the season was suspended due to COVID-19.

Both Gobert and Mitchell have been rising stars in recent years, and they were each rewarded with their first career All-Star nod this season.

The 27-year-old Gobert is already a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and with averages of 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, he is in the mix for the award once again this season.

Mitchell, 23, has developed into a top-flight scorer with 24.2 points per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season, all of which are career highs.

While the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have been the talk of the Western Conference this season, the Jazz may have the best chance of any team outside L.A. of representing the West in the NBA Finals should the 2019-20 season resume.

Both Gobert and Mitchell are fully recovered from the coronavirus, and they lead a strong core that also includes veteran guard Mike Conley and wing Bojan Bogdanovic.

Since Gobert is signed through next season and Mitchell can be retained as a restricted free agent after the 2020-21 season, the Jazz still have time to get things right if there are residual hard feelings between the two All-Stars.