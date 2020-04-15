Karl Anderson, EC3, Lio Rush Among WWE Superstars Cut Amid Coronavirus

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

WWE announced the release of Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, EC3, Lio Rush, Drake Maverick, Heath Slater, Eric Young and Curt Hawkins on Wednesday.

The cuts were announced after WWE released a statement earlier in the day regarding measures that would be taken to dial back spending during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the statement, WWE noted that it would cut talent expenses in addition to reducing compensation for executives and board members, decreasing operating expenses and delaying construction of a new company headquarters for six months.

WWE also stated that it would furlough some employees for an indefinite amount of time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.