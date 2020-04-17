Big E Beats the Miz and Jey Uso, Wins Tag Team Titles on WWE SmackDown

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Big E of New Day beat The Miz and Jey Uso of The Usos in a Triple Threat match on Friday's episode of SmackDown on Fox to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on behalf of himself and partner Kofi Kingston.

The belts looked unlikely to change hands after The Miz got Jey in a Figure Four leglock, but Big E broke up the submission try and landed the Big Ending for the eight-time tag team champions.

Big E won despite getting suplexed by The Miz and Jey through an announce table earlier in the match:

After The Miz was deemed unable to compete at WrestleMania 36, the Triple Threat tag team ladder match was changed to a regular Triple Threat ladder match with one representative from each team taking part.

Morrison, Kingston and Jimmy Uso all grabbed the titles from the rafters at the same time, but when Morrison fell off the ladders, he took the titles with him, thus resulting in Miz and Morrison retaining.

The Miz was back on the following episode of SmackDown to gloat about the victory, but New Day and The Usos inevitably interrupted. Miz said he wasn't medically cleared to compete that night, but he was put in a big match for the following week with him defending the SmackDown Tag Team Championships on his own in a Triple Threat against Big E and Jey Uso.

While it normally isn't often that the Tag Team titles get defended back-to-back times in singles matches, it made sense to give Miz, Big E and Jey their own platform after not getting the opportunity to compete at WrestleMania.

The team of Miz and Morrison, New Day and The Usos have dominated the tag team scene on the blue brand in recent months, and they showed once again Friday that they have strong chemistry in championship situations.

There were some questions regarding the validity of Miz and Morrison's reign entering Friday's match since they used some unsavory means to win and retain the championships and seemed to get lucky at WrestleMania.

When Miz and Morrison beat New Day for the titles in the first place at Super ShowDown, they used a steel chair during the match. Then, Miz and Morrison last eliminated The Usos in the Elimination Chamber by putting their feet on the ropes.

Both Kofi and Jimmy Uso seemingly had Morrison dead to rights at WrestleMania as well, but he escaped with the titles.

Big E and Jey had a chance to put an end to Miz and Morrison's title run once and for all Friday, and with Big E grabbing the titles, New Day are now eight-time Tag Team champions.

Given their dominance over the years, perhaps this now opens the door for New Day and The Usos to reprise their long-running rivalry without Miz and Morrison involved.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).