Paul George, Baron Davis Team Up with L.A. Guerrillas for Call of Duty: Warzone

Paul George's skill set is not limited to the basketball court.

The Los Angeles Clippers star teamed up with former NBA player Baron Davis and joined AquA and Ricky Stacy of the Call of Duty League's L.A. Guerrillas for a Warzone live stream Tuesday.

It didn't take long for George to impress during a notable stretch:

George and Davis were two of a number of athletes who teamed up with Call of Duty League players Tuesday. Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner, Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier, Toronto Raptors forward Malcolm Miller, Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson and Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns also joined the action.

PG-13 probably isn't ready to quit his day job as a six-time NBA All-Star to join the Call of Duty League, but he held his own at times while playing alongside the Guerrillas.